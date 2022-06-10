Hiblocks (HIBS) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Hiblocks has a market cap of $7.94 million and $301,083.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hiblocks

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

