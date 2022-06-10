Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Shares of HIL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.58. 110,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,467. Hill International has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.30 million, a PE ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 1.86.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter.
Hill International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hill International (HIL)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.