HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) CEO Purchases $14,410.00 in Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 1,000 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.41 per share, with a total value of $14,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,448,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,689,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 1st, Richard Hermanns acquired 1,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400.00.

Shares of HireQuest stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.23 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.87. HireQuest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.14.

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.11). HireQuest had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 31.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. HireQuest’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HireQuest by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HireQuest by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HireQuest by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in HireQuest by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HireQuest by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HQI shares. TheStreet cut HireQuest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HireQuest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on HireQuest in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

