HM Payson & Co. Buys 7,810 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.11% of AMETEK worth $38,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in AMETEK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,295,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,366,824,000 after buying an additional 60,786 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in AMETEK by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,804,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,509,000 after buying an additional 60,518 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AMETEK by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,158,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,508,000 after buying an additional 279,449 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,469,000 after buying an additional 56,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,379,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,259,000 after buying an additional 197,644 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.30.

Shares of AME traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,274. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.53.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.