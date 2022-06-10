HM Payson & Co. Grows Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the period. CDW makes up about 1.7% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of CDW worth $77,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,912,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 30,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $155.39 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.34 and its 200 day moving average is $181.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.20. CDW had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 129.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

CDW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

In related news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. bought 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.90 per share, with a total value of $250,602.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,578.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

