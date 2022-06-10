HM Payson & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $26,468,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after buying an additional 379,178 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,682,000 after buying an additional 369,258 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $20,145,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,636,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,889,000 after buying an additional 245,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

Aflac stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.98. 76,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,786,841. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $51.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $85,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,287 shares of company stock valued at $214,350. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

