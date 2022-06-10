HM Payson & Co. Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,246 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 14.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 608.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $389,405,000 after acquiring an additional 32,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,548,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.92.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.91. The stock had a trading volume of 164,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,198,308. The firm has a market cap of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average of $81.10. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $66.72 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

