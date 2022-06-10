HM Payson & Co. Has $46.94 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $46,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after acquiring an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,266,403,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.59.

NYSE NKE traded down $3.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.80. The stock had a trading volume of 62,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,393. The company has a market capitalization of $180.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

