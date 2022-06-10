HM Payson & Co. Sells 4,416 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co. owned 0.05% of V.F. worth $14,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in V.F. by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in V.F. by 63.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,914 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,816,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 26,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,594,214. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.66%.

In other V.F. news, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

