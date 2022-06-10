HM Payson & Co. Sells 7,247 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $17,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7,718.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 499,045 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 5,773.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,064,000 after acquiring an additional 394,240 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cummins by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,604,000 after acquiring an additional 264,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after acquiring an additional 244,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $37,797,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,698 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.30.

Shares of CMI traded down $5.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.59. 8,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.35. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $259.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

