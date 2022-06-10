HM Payson & Co. Trims Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,305 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.77.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $10.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.69. The company had a trading volume of 817,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,835,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.78 and a 200 day moving average of $242.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,560 shares of company stock worth $36,674,489. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

