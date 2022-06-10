HM Payson & Co. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,386,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $70,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792,991 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $17,933,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 64,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $354,000.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,301,380 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34.

