HM Payson & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.46. The stock had a trading volume of 19,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,355. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.18 and a 12-month high of $248.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.32.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

