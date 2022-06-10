HoDooi Market Cap Reaches $8.83 Million (HOD)

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for about $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the US dollar. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00329946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.69 or 0.00442527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030682 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

