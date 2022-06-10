Horizon Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1.03 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $65,740.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00326131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.82 or 0.00435888 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 172.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00026360 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 167,158,003 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

