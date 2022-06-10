Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP cut its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 201,110 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public comprises about 1.4% of Woodline Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.39% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $95,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,215,000 after purchasing an additional 135,736 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,123,000 after acquiring an additional 229,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,911,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,637,000 after buying an additional 90,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,353,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,572,000 after acquiring an additional 107,291 shares during the period. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HZNP stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.17. 51,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,943. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.28. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 42,009 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $4,621,830.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,402.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 215,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $23,689,003.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,400.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 579,311 shares of company stock worth $61,874,135 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

