Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.87-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.41 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.83.

NYSE:HRL opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In related news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,960 shares of company stock worth $1,335,777 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 153.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

