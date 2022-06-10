Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $76.40

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $76.40 and last traded at $76.40, with a volume of 2372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.43.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 13.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,017,000 after buying an additional 133,489 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 355,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 209,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $1,878,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

