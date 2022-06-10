Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) PT Lowered to GBX 780

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 920 ($11.53) to GBX 780 ($9.77) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 940 ($11.78) to GBX 960 ($12.03) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.72) to GBX 941 ($11.79) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,030 ($12.91) to GBX 1,000 ($12.53) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $920.25.

HWDJF remained flat at $$8.61 during trading on Friday. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $13.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

