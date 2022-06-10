Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Howmet Aerospace posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Howmet Aerospace.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $2,298,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

