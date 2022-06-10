Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.20-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $181.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.03. 6,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,278. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.47. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $170.76 and a twelve month high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.80%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

