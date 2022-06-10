HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,268 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $203,440,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,956,000 after buying an additional 223,682 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 378.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,495,000 after buying an additional 120,612 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in HubSpot by 301.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 152,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,289,000 after buying an additional 114,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $62,422,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.40.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $353.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -257.89 and a beta of 1.70. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.53 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $496.96.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.30, for a total value of $2,276,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,751 shares in the company, valued at $243,721,575.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,094 shares of company stock valued at $7,288,708. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

