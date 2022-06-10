Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 307,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,837 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 889,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,993,000 after purchasing an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,761,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,517,000 after buying an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,383,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,179,000 after buying an additional 136,363 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 11,074 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 465,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after buying an additional 76,003 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,403. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $244.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.98 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

