Hyve (HYVE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.75 Million

Hyve (HYVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. Over the last week, Hyve has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $421,239.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for $0.0681 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.93 or 0.00329946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.69 or 0.00442527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00030682 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

