iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives $86.69 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.69.

IAFNF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of iA Financial stock remained flat at $$52.28 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.51. iA Financial has a 12-month low of $45.27 and a 12-month high of $66.61.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

