Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $290.00 million-$330.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.80 million.

NASDAQ ICHR traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,873. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ichor has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The stock has a market cap of $804.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.10.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 12,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $328,885.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 61,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,266.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ichor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ichor by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Ichor by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ichor by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

