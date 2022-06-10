ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICL Group Ltd is engaged in the fertilizer and specialty chemical sectors. The company’s operating segment includes Fertilizers, Industrial Products and Performance Products. Fertilizers segment is engaged in the production of standard, granular, fine red and white potash. Industrial Products segment produces flame retardants. Performance Products segment produces specialty phosphates, such as technical, food grade and electronic grade phosphoric acid, phosphate salts, food additives and wildfire safety products, as well as alumina and other chemicals. ICL Group Ltd, formerly known as Israel Chemicals Ltd, is based in Israel. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ICL. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $23.832 per share. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ICL Group by 65.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 48,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 3,128.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 194,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ICL Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,561,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 201,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 60.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 214,556 shares during the period.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

