Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Icosavax Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ICVX opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.60 million and a PE ratio of -1.28. Icosavax has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Icosavax ( NASDAQ:ICVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). Icosavax had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a negative net margin of 1,326.23%. The company had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Icosavax will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Icosavax news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 175,318 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $794,190.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mcdade bought 42,225 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,797.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,725.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICVX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Icosavax in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Icosavax in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Icosavax by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Icosavax by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Icosavax by 68.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

