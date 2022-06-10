iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.81

Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 6122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, Director James A. Rasulo bought 40,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $480,664.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,712.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 453,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $8,521,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557,692 shares in the company, valued at $235,959,032.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 4,294,855 shares of company stock worth $64,481,598 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,245,000 after acquiring an additional 878,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in iHeartMedia by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after purchasing an additional 956,001 shares during the last quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Media & Entertainment Investments Ltd now owns 10,262,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,265,000 after purchasing an additional 630,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,262,000 after purchasing an additional 221,711 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,906,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,946,000 after purchasing an additional 118,163 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

