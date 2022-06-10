IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Acquired by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up about 0.1% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 43,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 648.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter.

QAI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.17. 601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,921. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $32.43.

