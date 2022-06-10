Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Indivior in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company.
Indivior Company Profile (Get Rating)
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
