InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Shares of INFU stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $201.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 489.74 and a beta of 1.22. InfuSystem has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.69.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

About InfuSystem (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.