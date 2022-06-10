Insider Buying: BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Insider Acquires 14,152 Shares of Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) insider Christian Vasquez acquired 14,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $43,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,578.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christian Vasquez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioAtla alerts:

On Thursday, June 9th, Christian Vasquez acquired 10,000 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00.

Shares of BioAtla stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29.

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BCAB. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioAtla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BioAtla by 55.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in BioAtla by 843.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in BioAtla by 144.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.