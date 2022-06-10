Insider Buying: Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Acquires £154 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 14 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,100 ($13.78) per share, for a total transaction of £154 ($192.98).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 13 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,086 ($13.61) per share, for a total transaction of £141.18 ($176.92).

On Thursday, March 17th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 3,408 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,167 ($14.62) per share, for a total transaction of £39,771.36 ($49,838.80).

Shares of Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 1,058 ($13.26) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 7.91. Close Brothers Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 997 ($12.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,633 ($20.46). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,115.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,224.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a GBX 22 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($19.30) to GBX 1,370 ($17.17) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.04) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($18.55) price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,588.33 ($19.90).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

