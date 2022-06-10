Insider Buying: CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) CEO Purchases $100,036.95 in Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) CEO Sujal Shah purchased 51,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $100,036.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,036.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $204.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.96. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $5.06. The company has a current ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBAY. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,960,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,915,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 241.0% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 1,263,283 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,419,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,319,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,140,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

