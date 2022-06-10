Insider Buying: NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Insider Acquires £20,025 in Stock

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Rating) insider Allan Lockhart acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £20,025 ($25,093.98).

LON:NRR opened at GBX 88.70 ($1.11) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £273.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.51. NewRiver REIT plc has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 101.60 ($1.27). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.74%. NewRiver REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NRR. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.00) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

