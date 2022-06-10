Insider Buying: Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Director Buys 6,416,500.00 in Stock

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) Director David L. Sze bought 2,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 3.13 per share, for a total transaction of 6,416,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,845,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 5,774,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE KIND opened at 3.39 on Friday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 2.47 and a fifty-two week high of 18.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 6.09.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.05. The company had revenue of 51.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 48.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KIND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial started coverage on Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nextdoor from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Nextdoor from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 7.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

