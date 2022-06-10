Insider Buying: Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) CFO Acquires $92,400.00 in Stock

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) CFO Sergio Javier Vaccaro bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PDLB opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $229.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $11.25.
Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.35). Ponce Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDLB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 34,755.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.
Ponce Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ponce Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family investor-owned, one-to-four family owner-occupied, multifamily and nonresidential, construction and land, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; lines of credit; and paycheck protection program.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ponce Financial Group (PDLB)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ponce Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ponce Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.