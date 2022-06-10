Insider Buying: Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) CFO Acquires $92,400.00 in Stock

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) CFO Sergio Javier Vaccaro bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PDLB opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $229.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.35). Ponce Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PDLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ponce Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Ponce Financial Group in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.25 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDLB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 34,755.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family investor-owned, one-to-four family owner-occupied, multifamily and nonresidential, construction and land, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; lines of credit; and paycheck protection program.

