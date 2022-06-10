Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Acquires $29,950.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,480,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,849,446.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,550.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,350.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $43,950.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $91.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.59.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.25). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 155.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on TELA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

