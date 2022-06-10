Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Acquires $29,950.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,480,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,849,446.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,950.00.
- On Tuesday, May 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $35,550.00.
- On Friday, May 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00.
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,350.00.
- On Monday, May 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $42,650.00.
- On Friday, May 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, for a total transaction of $43,950.00.
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00.
- On Monday, May 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $43,050.00.
- On Friday, May 13th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00.
- On Wednesday, May 11th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00.
NASDAQ:TELA opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $91.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.59.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period.
Several analysts have weighed in on TELA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.
About TELA Bio (Get Rating)
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
