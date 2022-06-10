Insider Selling: Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Director Sells $208,798.80 in Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $486.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $502.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.27.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Anthem by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.95.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

