Insider Selling: Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) SVP Sells $10,298.64 in Stock

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) SVP Kimberly Crowley sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $10,298.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,476.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AZTA opened at $74.24 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.35 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.10 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 301.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Azenta stock. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Azenta, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

AZTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Azenta in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Azenta from $106.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Azenta from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Azenta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Azenta (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.