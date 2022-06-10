Insider Selling: Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Director Sells $167,526.00 in Stock

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,590. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CQP opened at $53.69 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.68%.

CQP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. US Capital Advisors cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 5,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

