Insider Selling: Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Insider Sells $267,760.98 in Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 15,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $267,760.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,956.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CWK opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $23.54.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CWK. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,190,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,507,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,996,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,113,000 after buying an additional 1,319,515 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 4,857,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,020,000 after buying an additional 1,203,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,492,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,804,000 after buying an additional 999,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

