Insider Selling: Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) VP Sells 10,250 Shares of Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $773,055.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,907.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Chhabra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of Franklin Electric stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $532,694.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $74.84 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Franklin Electric by 159.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 28,111 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Franklin Electric by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

