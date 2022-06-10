Insider Selling: Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Sells $141,290.10 in Stock

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $141,290.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,760.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HFWA opened at $24.91 on Friday. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $874.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.18% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

HFWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

