Insider Selling: Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells 7,141 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $672,396.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $543,020.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:H opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $67.70 and a twelve month high of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 645.26 and a beta of 1.39.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on H. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $220,088,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1,013.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,663,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,736,000 after buying an additional 1,513,706 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,319,000 after acquiring an additional 835,982 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 6,188.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 726,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,680,000 after acquiring an additional 715,035 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,376,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

