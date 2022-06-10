Insider Selling: Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) CFO Sells $305,248.30 in Stock

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) CFO James Clavijo sold 36,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $305,248.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,619 shares in the company, valued at $657,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGVN opened at $7.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.56. Longeveron Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $150.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of -1.93.

Get Longeveron alerts:

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Longeveron had a negative net margin of 1,341.85% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts expect that Longeveron Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Longeveron in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGVN. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron in the first quarter worth $1,408,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron in the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron in the first quarter worth $1,004,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron in the first quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Longeveron (Get Rating)

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longeveron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longeveron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.