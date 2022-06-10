Insider Selling: M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) EVP Sells $393,426.00 in Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MTB opened at $171.36 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.44 and a 200-day moving average of $169.13.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.67%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after purchasing an additional 915,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,612,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,815,000 after purchasing an additional 777,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $982,517,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.91.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.