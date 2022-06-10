Insider Selling: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) CFO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kenneth Pucheu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $258,970.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Kenneth Pucheu sold 600 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $6,600.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -42.96 and a beta of 2.12.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.75 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 209,487 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,137 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 14.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,976 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

