Insider Selling: NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Major Shareholder Sells $77,490.19 in Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) major shareholder Daniel C. Javitt sold 115,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $77,490.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,743,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,093.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NRXP opened at $0.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $26.24.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

